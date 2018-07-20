BBC Sport - Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings: Liam Livingstone survives scare after miscommunication in the field
'A comedy of errors' - Livingstone survives early scare
- From the section Cricket
Lancashire Lightning captain Liam Livingstone survives an early scare against Yorkshire Vikings after his mistimed shot is left alone by three fielders in the T20 Blast match at Old Trafford.
Available to UK users only.
