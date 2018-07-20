Mark Cosgrove: Leicestershire batsman extends contract until end of 2020 season

Mark Cosgrove holds a British passport and is not classed as an overseas player

Leicestershire batsman Mark Cosgrove has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the 2020 season.

The 34-year-old is closing in on 6,000 runs in all competitions for the Foxes since making his debut in 2015.

Australian Cosgrove follows T20 captain Colin Ackermann in committing his future to the county.

"I've loved my time with the Foxes and it was an easy decision," he said. "We're making good progress under Paul Nixon and the coaching staff."