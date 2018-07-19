BBC Sport - Joe Burns ready for Glamorgan debut night
Burns ready for Glamorgan debut night
- From the section Cricket
Australian batsman Joe Burns is eager to make his Glamorgan debut in the T20 Blast against Somerset on Friday, after arriving in Cardiff to replace the injured Shaun Marsh for the rest of the tournament.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired