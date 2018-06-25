Ireland in England 2019

Ireland celebrate a wicket during their inaugural men's Test against Pakistan

July

24-27 Only Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

