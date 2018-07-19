BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Calum MacLeod's strikes a stunning century as Derbyshire beat Northamptonshire

Watch: MacLeod strikes stunning century in Derbyshire win

  • From the section Cricket

Watch all of Calum MacLeod's boundaries as the Scotland batsman strikes a superb 104 to help Derbyshire beat Northamptonshire by 31 runs in the T20 Blast.

WATCH MORE:Highlights - Livingstone stars as Lancashire thrash Leicestershire

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: MacLeod strikes stunning century in Derbyshire win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The shot 'bordering on ridiculous'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Superb' Willett & 'classy' Fowler in best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

The Open round of the day - Kevin Kisner

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Behave!' - Koepka reaches first green with epic tee shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Oh wow' - Spieth rescues birdie on 11 after finding rough

  • From the section Golf
Video

Ibrahimovic on that Galaxy goal, Man Utd and Rooney

Video

I have another 10 years in the sport - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: Valiant Coleraine bow out of Europe

Video

Woods explains tee-shot strategy

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Beef' takes a punch from 'the Body Snatcher'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Why is Alpe d'Huez 'cycling's Wembley'?

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired