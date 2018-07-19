BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Calum MacLeod's strikes a stunning century as Derbyshire beat Northamptonshire
Watch: MacLeod strikes stunning century in Derbyshire win
Watch all of Calum MacLeod's boundaries as the Scotland batsman strikes a superb 104 to help Derbyshire beat Northamptonshire by 31 runs in the T20 Blast.
