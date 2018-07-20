T20 Blast: Corey Anderson sees Somerset to victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff

Glamorgan made a promising start thanks to opener Usman Khawaja's 44 but then fell away after his dismissal

Vitality T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens Somerset 190-5 (20 overs): Anderson 59, Hildreth 56*; Van der Gugten 3-36, Hogan 2-26 Glamorgan 160-9 (20 overs): Khawaja 44, Carlson 33; Waller 2-20, Van der Merwe 2-26, C Overton 2-31 Somerset (2 pts) win by 30 runs

Somerset spinners Max Waller (2-20) and Roelof van der Merwe (2-26) bowled their side to a second T20 Blast win in two days, as they beat Glamorgan by 30 runs in Cardiff.

The home side were limited to 160-9 with Usman Khawaja's 44 the top score.

Somerset's 190-5 came thanks to a stand of 97 between Corey Anderson (59 off 29) and James Hildreth (56 not out).

They turned the innings round after Timm van der Gugten's 3-36 reduced them to 59-4.

Michael Hogan also bowled well for his 2-26 but Somerset accelerated hard thanks to Anderson's four sixes to post a formidable total.

Glamorgan raced to 66-2 in the six powerplay overs before falling away in the middle overs, after top-scorer Khawaja was dismissed by the occasional spin of Johann Myburgh.

Colin Ingram's cameo of 25 and Kiran Carlson's 33 were the only other contributions, but Waller proved key as he claimed his 100th T20 wicket in his hundredth game.

It was Somerset's third win in the competition from five matches while Glamorgan have two from four.

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"There was a period through the middle overs where we leaked far too many runs, and they got too many easy twos, as it turned out they made too many. (Anderson and Hildreth) took the game on, which it what it's all about, after Timmy bowled really well.

"We haven't nailed any games at home, we know we can do it, it's a matter of composure in certain areas at certain times of the game but we have full confidence we'll be back better next game."

Somerset spinner Max Waller told BBC Radio Somerset:

"Absolutely delighted with tonight, it couldn't have gone better really to play my hundredth game and take those wickets, I'm really pleased. It's a question of sticking to your strengths, what you're good at, I bowl into the pitch with the white ball and try to tuck batsmen up, it seems to work fairly well.

"I think the wicket suited the spinners though their seamers bowled very well, it was a bit of a two-paced wicket and I think it was a really good (Somerset) total, then we bowled really well and it was a proper team effort."