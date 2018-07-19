County Championship: Sussex win after Gloucestershire fall short in final-day run-chase

Sussex seamer Jofra Archer reached the landmark of 100 first-class wickets as he ended with match figures of 8-91

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day four): Sussex 286 & 295: Finch 76 & 98; Payne 4-69 Gloucestershire 306 & 247: Bracey 87, Roderick 66; Archer 4-29, Robinson 4-49 Sussex (21 pts) beat Gloucestershire (6 pts) by 28 runs Scorecard

Sussex beat Gloucestershire by 28 runs in Division Two as the hosts fell short in their run-chase at Cheltenham.

After resuming on 30-2 on the final day, needing a further 246 to win, Gloucestershire lost nightwatchmen Matt Taylor and George Drissell early on.

Gareth Roderick (66) helped James Bracey put on 138 for the fifth wicket, but once that partnership ended Sussex were able to tear through the tail.

Bracey (87) was last out, caught on the boundary, as they were all out for 247.

Sussex paceman Jofra Archer (4-29) reached the landmark of 100 first-class wickets while Ollie Robinson (4-49) picked up the vital scalp of Bracey to end the innings.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Ben Brown equalled Sussex's record for most catches in a first-class innings, picking up his sixth catch when Kieran Noema-Barnett nicked behind before tea.

Sussex move up to third in the table after winning at Cheltenham, and the south-coast club are now 13 points behind second-placed Kent and a promotion spot.