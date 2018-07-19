Lewis Gregory: Somerset all-rounder signs new three-year contract

Lewis Gregory
Lewis Gregory's new deal will keep him at Somerset until the summer of 2021

Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory has signed a new three-year contract with the county.

The 26-year-old has taken 189 first-class wickets since making his debut in 2011 and has also scored more than 1,600 runs.

"I'm really excited to see what the future holds for us," Gregory said.

"I needed to take the time to explore other options for personal reasons, but I feel that staying here is what is best for me and my cricket."

