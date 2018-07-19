Wayne Parnell: Worcestershire sign South Africa all-rounder until mid-September

Wayne Parnell had been playing for Edmonton Royals in the Global T20 competition in Canada

Worcestershire have signed South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell to replace Travis Head for the remainder of their T20 Blast campaign.

The 28-year-old will also be available for four County Championship matches through to September.

Parnell has previously played as an overseas player for Kent and Sussex.

"Wayne is a quality performer and proven at international level, a top notch bowler," Worcestershire head coach Kevin Sharp said.

The Pears are next in T20 Blast action on Friday at Durham, when Moeen Ali will return to captain the side having helped England to a one-day international series win over India.