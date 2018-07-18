Joe Root says 'mic-drop' celebration his 'most embarrassing' moment

Root hits a four to win game and bring up his century

England batsman Joe Root says his 'mic-drop' celebration after scoring a century in Tuesday's victory over India at Headingley is "the most embarrassing thing I've done on a cricket field".

Root, whose second successive century ensured England clinched the one-day series 2-1, dropped his bat in the manner of a singer dropping a microphone at the end of a performance.

"It was a car crash," he said.

"I've not heard the end of it. It was something I immediately regretted."

Root's century - his 13th in one-day internationals, the most by an England batsman - steered the team to an eight-wicket win.

He said: "You'd think if you were going to do a celebration like that you'd have smacked it 30 yards out of the ground but it didn't really get there did it?

"It was the most embarrassing thing I've done on a cricket field."

With England's limited-overs summer now finished, the first of five Tests against India starts on Wednesday, 1 August at Edgbaston.

Root & Morgan guide England to series win over India

