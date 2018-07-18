BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Liam Livingstone stars as Lancashire Lightning beat Leicestershire Foxes

Highlights: Livingstone stars as Lancashire thrash Leicestershire

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as Lancashire Lightning captain Liam Livingstone stars with both bat and ball to help his side to a comfortable victory over Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Blast.

Available to UK users only.

