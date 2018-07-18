BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Liam Livingstone stars as Lancashire Lightning beat Leicestershire Foxes
Highlights: Livingstone stars as Lancashire thrash Leicestershire
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Lancashire Lightning captain Liam Livingstone stars with both bat and ball to help his side to a comfortable victory over Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Blast.
WATCH MORE: Root & Morgan guide England to series win over India
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired