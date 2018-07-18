Sachin Tendulkar: India legend and Middlesex launch new cricket academy

Sachin Tendulkar played the last of his 200 Tests in 2013

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined forces with Middlesex to launch a new cricket academy.

The leading Test run-scorer has lent his name to the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy, which will provide coaching for nine to 14-year-olds.

"The objective is not only to produce good cricketers, but also good global citizens," the 45-year-old said.

Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood will host the first camp in August before more in Mumbai and London.

Tendulkar's academy will also provide opportunities for talented underprivileged children through 100 scholarships.

"Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students," he added.

Middlesex chief executive Richard Goatley said it had been "a great privilege" to work on delivering the academy with Tendulkar.

"Our established academy programme, twinned with Sachin's unique insight, knowledge and ability will provide kids with a unique experience they will never forget," he said.

Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs in 200 Tests for India between 1989 and 2013, including 51 centuries. He also helped his country win the World Cup on home soil in 2011.