Notts Outlaws v Durham Jets: Tom Latham stars in T20 as Durham win by 34 runs

New Zealand's Tom Latham's 98 was his career-best score for a T20 or IT20

Durham earned the third win of their T20 Blast campaign as captain Tom Latham's unbeaten 98 off 55 balls helped them beat Nottinghamshire.

Latham's 11 boundaries saw the visitors post 184-5 from their 20 overs, before they dismissed the hosts for 150 in 18 overs to win comfortably by 34 runs.

Steven Mullaney and Riki Wessels' quick opening 67-run partnership had given Notts hope of a successful chase.

But Paul Collingwood (3-25) bowled Samit Patel as Durham restricted them.

Wessels' 42 from 20 balls early on proved to be Notts' best return, before he was bowled by Chris Rushworth at the end of the fifth over.

Victory lifted the Jets up to fifth in the North Group, level on points with the three sides above them, including third-placed Notts, with three wins and two losses from their five matches so far.