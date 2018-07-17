BBC Sport - England v India: Joe Root hits four to bring up century and win ODI

Root hits a four to beat India and bring up his century

Joe Root becomes England's leading century-maker in one-day internationals as he hits a four to complete his side's eight-wicket win over India during the series decider at Headingley.

It was Root's 13th ODI hundred.

WATCH MORE: Rashid bowls Kohli with 'an absolute beauty'

Root hits a four to beat India and bring up his century

  From the section Cricket
