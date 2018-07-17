BBC Sport - Joe Burns brings 'firepower' to Glamorgan says Robert Croft

Coach Robert Croft says signing Joe Burns will bring "firepower" to the Glamorgan batting line-up for the T20 Blast after signing the Australian to replace compatriot Shaun Marsh.

