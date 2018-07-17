BBC Sport - Joe Burns brings 'firepower' to Glamorgan says Robert Croft
Burns brings 'firepower' to Glamorgan
- From the section Cricket
Coach Robert Croft says signing Joe Burns will bring "firepower" to the Glamorgan batting line-up for the T20 Blast after signing the Australian to replace compatriot Shaun Marsh.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired