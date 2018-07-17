BBC Sport - England v India: David Willey removes Rohit Sharma for two

India lose early wicket as opener Rohit caught for two

  • From the section Cricket

England's Mark Wood takes a comfortable catch on the boundary to dismiss India opener Rohit Sharma for two runs as David Willey claims his first wicket of the final ODI at Headingley.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - Third ODI

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

India lose early wicket as opener Rohit caught for two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Celebrations, theatrics & howlers: World Cup's most watched moments

Video

BBC Sport's closing World Cup montage

Video

Champions' delight & the best Wimbledon funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ronaldo ready for Juventus challenge

Video

Fans in Russia pick their favourite World Cup moment

Video

World Cup Catch-up: French toast Croatia & party like it's 1998

Video

The World Cup final that had everything

Video

GB sprinter Dobbin: 'I remember thinking I'm going to die'

Video

The making of Mbappe

Video

What's it like to go to the World Cup Final as a fan - and lose?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Soggy celebrations: Rain fails to dampen France's trophy lift

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking Football at Shipley Football Ground

Walking Football

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired