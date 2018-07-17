BBC Sport - England v India: David Willey removes Rohit Sharma for two
India lose early wicket as opener Rohit caught for two
- From the section Cricket
England's Mark Wood takes a comfortable catch on the boundary to dismiss India opener Rohit Sharma for two runs as David Willey claims his first wicket of the final ODI at Headingley.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - Third ODI
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired