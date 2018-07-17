Test Match Special to face Tailenders podcast in challenge match in Derby

Media playback is not supported on this device Yohan Blake, Love Island's Marcel, Dom Joly and Greg James on his mobile in anniversary funnies

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will once again swap the commentary box for the cricket field to captain the Test Match Special team in a challenge match against a Tailenders podcast team, led by England bowler James Anderson.

After the success of last summer's TMS's 60th anniversary match, the team are returning to face a team of cricket-loving celebrities, put together Anderson and the podcast's presenter Greg James.

The match will take place at the 3aaa County Ground in Derby on Friday 17 August in front of 5,000 spectators.

Vaughan's TMS team will feature a host of former cricketers and commentators.

Former England internationals Phil Tufnell and Graeme Swann, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway are among those taking part as well as commentators Alison Mitchell, Simon Mann, Prakash Wakankar, Dan Norcross and Charles Dagnall.

The Tailenders team will include James' fellow presenter and ex-Maccabees guitarist Felix White, former Liverpool footballer John Barnes, McFly drummer Harry Judd, Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke and Olympic gold medal winner Becky Adlington.

Asian Network's Yasser Ranjha, England visually impaired cricketer Hassan Khan and Love Island's Chris Hughes will also feature.

The TMS vs Tailenders challenge will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and screened live on the Red Button and BBC iPlayer, with regular updates on BBC Radio 5 Live, on Friday 17 August from 16:00 BST.

You can apply for free tickets to attend via a ballot on the BBC Shows and Tours website.