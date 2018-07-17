Josh Poysden: Yorkshire bring in Warwickshire leg-spinner on one-match loan

Josh Poysden
Josh Poysden began his career with Sussex before joining Warwickshire

Yorkshire have signed Warwickshire leg-spinner Josh Poysden on a one-match loan deal.

The 26-year-old will feature in the first County Championship Roses game of the season against Lancashire at Old Trafford from Sunday.

Poysden has made just one first-class appearance this season for the Bears, taking 5-29 against Glamorgan in June.

"I'm looking forward to playing in such a massive game," he said. "Hopefully I can contribute towards a big win."

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon said Poysden's addition was necessary to cover a crucial role.

"It's obviously an area we've not quite filled this season from the players we've got at the club at the moment." he said.

"We feel we need a front-line spinner for this game and we're delighted Josh has agreed to join us."

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid told Yorkshire in February that he would only be available for white-ball cricket this summer.

Poysden will return to Edgbaston after the Roses match for the second half of Birmingham Bears' T20 Blast group fixtures.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Walking Football at Shipley Football Ground

Walking Football

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired