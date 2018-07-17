County Championship: Sussex rally late on to halt Gloucestershire progress

Gloucestershire batsman Miles Hammond is making his first County Championship appearance since August 2015

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two): Sussex 286: Finch 76, Brown 59, Salt 57; Miles 4-68 Gloucestershire 303-8: Hammond 103, Dent 65; Archer 3-59 Gloucestershire (6 pts) lead Sussex (4 pts) by 17 runs Scorecard

Gloucestershire collapsed late on day two to leave their County Championship match with Sussex in the balance.

Resuming on 42-0, Miles Hammond (103) scored his maiden first-class ton to help put on 182 for the first wicket alongside Chris Dent (65).

The hosts were 240-2 when the new ball was taken, allowing Sussex to hit back.

Seamer Jofra Archer (3-59) took three wickets in an over at Cheltenham as the hosts slumped from 295-3 to 303-8 at stumps, giving them a lead of 17 runs.

Wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick was left unbeaten on 48 at the close as Sussex took four wickets in 10 balls, with Ollie Robinson trapping Craig Miles lbw for four with the final delivery of the day.

Sussex had been made to toil in the field by Division Two's bottom club, being punished after dropping Dent on 14 in the slips, but carved their way through the middle order in the evening session at the College Ground.

Archer missed out on a hat-trick after removing George Drissell and Ryan Higgins in consecutive balls, but then saw Kieran Noema-Barnett caught behind for a duck to bring his side back into the game.