Alastair Cook: England batsman makes unbeaten century for Lions against India A

Alastair Cook
Alastair Cook is England's leading Test scorer with 12,145 runs in 156 matches
Tour match (day one of four), Blackfinch New Road, Worcester:
England Lions 310-2: Cook 154*, Gubbins 73, Malan 59*
India A: Yet to bat
Scorecard

England opener Alastair Cook made an unbeaten century for the Lions as he continued his preparations for next month's Test series against India.

Cook finished day one of the four-day match against India A in Worcester on 154 not out, with Nick Gubbins adding 73 and Dawid Malan unbeaten on 59.

Cook and Malan are among six Test players in the Lions team at Worcester.

The first Test of the five-match series against India will take place at Edgbaston, starting on 1 August.

