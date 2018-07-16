England v India: Jason Roy finger injury concern for deciding ODI

Roy has compiled 142 with Bairstow in the first two matches of the series

Final one-day international, England v India Venue: Headingley Date: 17 July Start: 12:30 BST

England opener Jason Roy has been given only a 30% chance of being fit for the deciding one-day international against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Surrey batsman has shared successive half-century stands with Jonny Bairstow in the series.

But he suffered a finger injury on his right hand after dropping a fiercely struck drive from India's Suresh Raina during Saturday's 86-run win at Lord's.

Hampshire's James Vince was added to the England squad on Sunday.

The three-match one-day series is level at 1-1.

England are already without Alex Hales, who has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a side injury.

Middlesex left-hander Dawid Malan was released to play for the England Lions in a four-day game against India A, which began on Monday.

South African-born limited overs specialist Roy made his ODI debut in 2015 and has scored six centuries and 12 fifties in his 65 appearances.

This summer he made 112 runs in the three T20 internationals with India and has compiled 78 from the opening two ODIs.

England fast bowler Mark Wood insisted that Vince, who led Hampshire to victory in the Royal London One Day Cup final at Lord's last month, would not weaken the side were he to replace Roy.

"When you look at Jason Roy the first thing you think is Alex Hales will come in, but he's obviously injured so again it proves the depth that we've got at the top of the order where James Vince, who was brilliant for Hampshire in the domestic competition, he can come in and sort of just fits in the team as another one of the lads.

"It's not like a new player as such … Vincey can hopefully go out and make a hundred," he added.

England's victory on Saturday ensured they would retain their number one ranking regardless of Tuesday's result.