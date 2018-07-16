Will Gidman: Kent all-rounder to retire at the end of the season

Kent's Will Gidman has taken 276 wickets across all formats during his career
Kent all-rounder Will Gidman is to retire from playing at the end of the season.

Gidman, 33, will take charge of the county's second XI for part of this summer while Min Patel is away with the England Under-19 squad.

"I feel I've given the game everything I can as a player and the time is right to move into coaching," Gidman said.

"The chance to lead the second XI for a couple of weeks and work with some exciting young talents is a great one."

