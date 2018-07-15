BBC Sport - Worcestershire duo Mitchell and Guptill produce 'magnificent' relay catch against Yorskhire
Worcestershire duo team up for 'magnificent' relay catch
Worcestershire Rapids duo Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill combine to take a stunning catch to remove Yorkshire's Jonathan Tattersall in the T20 Blast game at New Road.
