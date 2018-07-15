England v India: James Vince called up for deciding ODI

James Vince helped Hampshire win the One-Day Cup on 30 June

Batsman James Vince has been called into the England squad for the deciding one-day international against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

The move has taken place to allow Dawid Malan to play for the England Lions in a four-day game against India A.

Both Malan and Sam Curran have been released to play in that game.

Vince, 27, scored 171 in the One-Day Cup semi-final win over Yorkshire last month before helping his county beat Kent at Lord's to win the competition.

He has five ODI caps for England, making his last appearance in October 2016.