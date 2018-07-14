Weekend club cricket results in NI
Saturday 14 July
NCU Robinson Services Premier League
Victories for both Waringstown and CIYMS widened the gap at the top with both having 20 points while Instonians, North Down, Muckamore and Carrickfergus are eight points in arrears - the last two having played an extra game. CSNI have eight points and Armagh four.
CIYMS v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 222 P Botha 67
CIYMS 226-3 C Dougherty 94, N Jones 60
CIYMS won by seven wickets
CSNI v Muckamore
CSNI 217 C McMorran 62
Muckamore 218-4
Muckamore won by six wickets
North Down v Instonians
North Down 352-2 D Graham 126 no, R Pretorius 124,
Instonians 197 J McClurkin 55
North Down won by 155 runs
Waringstown v Armagh
Armagh 235 J Rogers 57, SV Schalkwyk 41,
Waringstown 236-4 (40 overs) J Hall 57, L Nelson 54 no
Waringstown won by six wickets
Long's SuperValu Premier League
Defeats for both Coleraine and Donemana have resulted in Bready increasing their advantage at the top. Brigade are now replaced at the bottom by Ardmore.
Coleraine v Brigade
Coleraine 166-7 S Campbell 59, G Hume 35, J Robinson 3-41
Brigade (D/L target 165 from 48) 165-8 I Hussain 54
Brigade won by two wickets (D/L)
Ardmore v Strabane
Strabane 277-5 A Gillespie 100, P Gillespie 91, S Dunn 2-34
Ardmore 166 A Ghumann 32, K Purewal 5-50
Strabane won by 111 runs
Eglinton v Donemana
Eglinton 256-7 M Erlank 86, R O'Doherty 43, W McClintock 3-46
Donemana 225 (48 overs) K Dougherty 46, L Ritchie 3-42
Eglinton won by 31 runs
Fox Lodge v Bready
Bready 250-4 I Samarasooriya 80 no, C Young 51 no, L Finlay 2-26
Fox Lodge 136 B Scott 47 no, G McFaul 4-7
Bready won by 114 runs