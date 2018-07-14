BBC Sport - England v India: Watch highlights as Joe Root and David Willey propel England to victory

Highlights: Root and Willey propel England to victory

Watch highlights as Joe Root and David Willey's 83-run seventh wicket partnership sets England up for victory in the second ODI against India at Lord's.

READ MORE: England beat India by 86 runs to level series

