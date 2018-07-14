BBC Sport - England v India: Watch highlights as Joe Root and David Willey propel England to victory
Highlights: Root and Willey propel England to victory
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Joe Root and David Willey's 83-run seventh wicket partnership sets England up for victory in the second ODI against India at Lord's.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired