BBC Sport - England v India: Jos Buttler dismisses KL Rahul

Watch: Buttler takes 'stunner' of a catch to remove Rahul

  From the section Cricket

England's Jos Buttler takes a brilliant diving catch off the bowling of Liam Plunkett to remove India's KL Rahul during the second ODI at Lord's.

