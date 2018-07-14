BBC Sport - England v India: Jos Buttler dismisses KL Rahul
Watch: Buttler takes 'stunner' of a catch to remove Rahul
- From the section Cricket
England's Jos Buttler takes a brilliant diving catch off the bowling of Liam Plunkett to remove India's KL Rahul during the second ODI at Lord's.
READ MORE: New Zealand beat England by four wickets in final ODI
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired