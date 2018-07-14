BBC Sport - England v India: Mark Wood bowls Rohit Sharma
Watch: Wood bowls Rohit to give England first wicket
- From the section Cricket
Mark Wood bowls India's Rohit Sharma to give England their first wicket as they defend a total of 322 in the second ODI at Lord's.
