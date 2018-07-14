BBC Sport - England v India: Jonny Bairstow is bowled by Kuldeep Yadav
He's at it again - Kuldeep bowls Bairstow
- From the section Cricket
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took 6-25 in the first ODI against England, dismisses Jonny Bairstow in the second game at Lords.
READ MORE: New Zealand beat England by four wickets in final ODI
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired