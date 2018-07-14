BBC Sport - England v India: Jonny Bairstow is bowled by Kuldeep Yadav

He's at it again - Kuldeep bowls Bairstow

  • From the section Cricket

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took 6-25 in the first ODI against England, dismisses Jonny Bairstow in the second game at Lords.

