Kia Super League: Mark Robinson challenges England players to 'step up'

England's women need to step up when they play alongside the best players in the world in the Kia Super League, says head coach Mark Robinson.

The six-team Twenty20 franchise competition begins on 22 July, and Robinson is frustrated overseas players have dominated previous editions.

"Apart from Nat Sciver, we have probably let overseas players dominate, which cheeses me off," said Robinson.

"I don't want to play second fiddle to them - I want our girls to step up."

England - the world 50-over champions - are switching their focus to the shortest format before this winter's World T20 in the West Indies, which begins on 9 November.

They have enjoyed a successful summer, having won one-day international series against South Africa and New Zealand, plus a T20 competition involving the same sides.

When asked if his side can add the World T20 crown to the World Cup they won on home soil in 2017, Robinson, who was speaking to BBC Sport, added: "You always want to win - you plan to win, you prepare to win, but whether you are quite good enough is a different issue.

"We will always be well planned and well drilled. Sometimes we have not got the natural flair of some of the other teams in the world but we will have a lot of consistency, a lot of good plans and that will always give us a chance."

Mark Robinson, right, presented Nat Sciver with her 50th cap during the T20 match against New Zealand earlier this month

'Our two are the best in the world'

England had already wrapped up a series win before being beaten by four wickets by New Zealand in Leicester on Friday.

While disappointed, Robinson was keen to reflect on the positives of a summer during which his team has continued to improve.

"What's been really exciting is our bowling," added former Sussex seamer Robinson.

"I've been quite critical of our overall bowling attack but we bowled really, really well.

"Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole have been brilliant all summer - I have never had them bowling in tandem.

"People talk about the South African girls being the best in the world, but I think our two are.

"And we have seen the emergence of Katie George, Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Marsh getting some confidence back."