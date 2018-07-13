BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Sophie Devine century gives Silver Ferns consolation win

Brilliant Devine century guides NZ to victory

New Zealand's Sophie Devine hits a brilliant unbeaten 117 from 116 balls to guide the Silver Ferns to a consolation win over England in the final game of their three-match ODI series at Leicester.

Available to UK users only.

MATCH REPORT: Devine century helps NZ beat England

