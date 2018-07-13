BBC Sport - England v New Zealand: Katherine Brunt dismissed by fantastic Suzie Bates catch

Fantastic diving Bates catch dismisses Brunt

  • From the section Cricket

England's Katherine Brunt is dismissed by a fantastic diving catch from New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates during the two teams' third and final One Day International at Leicester.

Available to UK users only.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v New Zealand: In-play clips and live TMS commentary

