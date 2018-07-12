BBC Sport - England v India: Record-breaking Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles hosts

Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England

  • From the section Cricket

India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles England's batsmen to finish with figures of 6-25 - the best ever for a spinner in this country - as India win the first one-day international by eight wickets at Trent Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Kuldeep & Rohit star as India humble England

Available to UK users only.

