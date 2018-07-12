BBC Sport - England v India: Record-breaking Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles hosts
Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England
- From the section Cricket
India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles England's batsmen to finish with figures of 6-25 - the best ever for a spinner in this country - as India win the first one-day international by eight wickets at Trent Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Kuldeep & Rohit star as India humble England
