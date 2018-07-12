BBC Sport - Why doesn't Wales have a men's international cricket team?
Why doesn't Wales have a cricket team?
- From the section Cricket
BBC Sport looks at the recent calls for Wales to break away from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Wales' top male cricketers can represent England - as Simon Jones and Geraint Jones did in the 2005 Ashes-winning side.
But no Welshman has played internationally since they retired - and some politicians are now calling for Wales to go it alone.
