County Championship: Warwickshire bowl out Middlesex as James Fuller hits 71
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one):
|Middlesex 236: Fuller 71, Holden 48; Sidebottom 3-34, Hannon-Dalby 3-41
|Warwickshire 152-4: Rhodes 53*, Trott 47; Murtagh 2-26
|Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (2 pts) by 84 runs
|Scorecard
Division Two leaders Warwickshire bowled Middlesex out for 236 on day one at Lord's.
After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the hosts were reduced to 76-6 before Max Holden (48) and James Fuller put on 106 for the seventh wicket.
Fuller (71) rescued a batting bonus point with help from tailenders Ollie Rayner and Tim Murtagh.
Warwickshire slipped to 29-2 but Jonathan Trott hit 47 as they closed on 152-4, with Will Rhodes unbeaten on 53.