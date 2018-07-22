County Championship: Warwickshire bowl out Middlesex as James Fuller hits 71

Middlesex's James Fuller hit seven fours and one six in his knock of 71

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day one): Middlesex 236: Fuller 71, Holden 48; Sidebottom 3-34, Hannon-Dalby 3-41 Warwickshire 152-4: Rhodes 53*, Trott 47; Murtagh 2-26 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (2 pts) by 84 runs Scorecard

Division Two leaders Warwickshire bowled Middlesex out for 236 on day one at Lord's.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the hosts were reduced to 76-6 before Max Holden (48) and James Fuller put on 106 for the seventh wicket.

Fuller (71) rescued a batting bonus point with help from tailenders Ollie Rayner and Tim Murtagh.

Warwickshire slipped to 29-2 but Jonathan Trott hit 47 as they closed on 152-4, with Will Rhodes unbeaten on 53.