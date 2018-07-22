County Championship: Leicestershire build lead over Kent on day one

Ned Eckersley is five runs short of his second half-century for Leicestershire this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground (day one): Kent 104: Stevens 38*; Chappell 3-14, Raine 3-39 Leicestershire 149-6: Eckersley 45*; Thomas 2-32 Leicestershire (3 pts) lead Kent (2 pts) by 45 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire have a 45-run lead over second-placed Kent after 16 wickets fell on day one at Canterbury.

Ben Raine (3-39) took two wickets in as many balls to start Kent's demise as they slipped to 25-2.

Zak Chappell finished with 3-14, as Kent's only resistance in their 104 all out was Darren Stevens' unbeaten 38.

The visitors stumbled to 51-4 in reply but Neil Dexter (41) and Ned Eckersley (45 not out) put on 70 for the fifth wicket to help Leicestershire to 149-6.