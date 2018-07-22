County Championship: Derbyshire fight back after Ben Sanderson's five-wicket haul

Ben Sanderson leads Northamptonshire with 28 wickets in the County Championship this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park (day one): Derbyshire 260: Wilson 66, Hosein 58; Sanderson 5-53 Northamptonshire 74-3: Procter 30; Palladino 2-12 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Northamptonshire (3 pts) by 186 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire fought back on the first day against Northamptonshire after Ben Sanderson's five-wicket haul.

The hosts struggled early on after choosing to bat first, slumping to 53-4 with Sanderson (5-53) accounting for four of the top five batsmen.

But Gary Wilson (66) and Harvey Hosein (58) helped them make 260 all out.

Luke Procter and Ben Duckett put on 53 for Northants' first wicket, before both fell in quick succession as the visitors were reduced to 74-3 at close.

Tony Palladino (2-12) removed Duckett and keeper Ricardo Vasconcelos, before Hardus Viljoen dismissed Procter to leave the game evenly poised.