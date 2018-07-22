County Championship: Worcestershire battle back against Somerset

Moeen Ali was making his first County Championship appearance for Worcestershire since 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Somerset 324-9: Davies 72, Abell 70, Hildreth 57; Moeen 3-56 Somerset (3 pts), Worcestershire (3 pts) Scorecard

England all-rounder Moeen Ali took three wickets as Worcestershire's bowlers fought back on the opening day against Somerset at New Road.

Having been put in, Somerset lost openers Eddie Byrom and Marcus Trescothick as they slipped to 11-2.

James Hildreth (57) and Azhar Ali (37) shared 99, before Steven Davies (72) and Tom Abell (70) moved them to 241-4.

But a clutter of wickets after tea, with Moeen returning figures of 3-56, left Somerset 324-9 at the close.

Having struggled during the first two sessions, the 31-year-old spinner had Davies caught behind and then trapped Peter Trego in front to turn the game in his team's favour.

Brothers Craig and Jamie Overton put on an aggressive 53-run eighth-wicket stand as they attempted to wrestle the momentum back towards Somerset, but both fell in the closing stages to leave the game well balanced.

Worcestershire had also started the day well, Trescothick making just six before falling lbw to Luke Wood on his first appearance since breaking his foot in May.

While the Pears are bottom of Division One, Somerset will feel they need to win this match to keep any realistic hopes of lifting a maiden County Championship title alive.