County Championship: Surrey in control against Nottinghamshire through Morkel and Burns
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one):
|Nottinghamshire 210: Gurney 29; Morkel 4-60
|Surrey 223-1: Burns 97* Stoneman 86; Ball 1-55
|Surrey (4 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (1 pt) by 13 runs
Division One leaders Surrey finished day one of their match against title rivals Nottinghamshire firmly on top.
After electing to field at Trent Bridge, Morne Morkel took 4-60 as Notts were bowled out for 210 - with last man Harry Gurney top-scoring with 29.
Mark Stoneman hit a season-high score of 86 in Surrey's reply, with Rory Burns getting to stumps unbeaten on 97.
The visitors closed on 223-1, giving them a lead of 13 runs and a chance to pile on more pressure with the bat.
Jade Dernbach struck with the second ball of the day to remove Notts captain Steven Mullaney for a duck as he, Sam Curran and Rikki Clarke all ended with two wickets each.
Stoneman hit 17 fours in his knock but missed out on a first County Championship century of the season, while Burns will be aiming to convert his score into a third Division One ton of the campaign when he resumes in the morning.