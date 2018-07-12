BBC Sport - Delany delight as Ireland make Women's World Twenty20

Delany delight as Ireland make Women's World Twenty20

Ireland captain Laura Delaney hopes qualification for the Women's World Twenty20 can help the game to continue to grow.

Delany led the side to a 27-run victory over Papua New Guinea in the qualifier semi-finals to secure a place in the West Indies tournament in November.,

Ireland will aim to repeat their 2015 success of winning the qualification tournament when they face Bangladesh or Scotland in the final on Saturday in the Netherlands..

