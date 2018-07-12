BBC Sport - Delany delight as Ireland make Women's World Twenty20
Delany delight as Ireland make Women's World Twenty20
- From the section Women's Cricket
Ireland captain Laura Delaney hopes qualification for the Women's World Twenty20 can help the game to continue to grow.
Delany led the side to a 27-run victory over Papua New Guinea in the qualifier semi-finals to secure a place in the West Indies tournament in November.,
Ireland will aim to repeat their 2015 success of winning the qualification tournament when they face Bangladesh or Scotland in the final on Saturday in the Netherlands..
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired