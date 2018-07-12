BBC Sport - England v India ODI - Captain Eoin Morgan caught by Suresh Raina

England captain Morgan caught on 19

  • From the section Cricket

England captain Eoin Morgan is caught at mid-wicket by Suresh Raina off Yuzvendra Chahal as England slump from 73-0 to 105-4 in the first ODI against India at Trent Bridge.

