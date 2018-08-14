T20 Blast: Rashid, Mills bowl Sussex to win over Glamorgan

Tymal Mills went for over £1 million in the 2017 IPL auction

Vitality Blast, Hove Sussex 186-5 (20 overs): Evans 63*, Burgess 39, Rawlins 35; Salter 2-29, Wagg 2-37 Glamorgan 88 all out (13.3 overs): Khan 3-9, Mills 3-20, Jordan 2-9 Sussex (2 pts) won by 98 runs

Sussex kept their T20 hopes alive with a 98-run victory over Glamorgan, whose own chances now hang in the balance.

Spinner Rashid Khan (3-9) sparked off a collapse as Glamorgan, chasing 187, crashed from 50-0 to 88 all out.

Tymal Mills (3-20) finished the game with a brilliant hat-trick after Chris Jordan took two wickets in an over.

Sussex accelerated hard in the second half of their innings to reach 186-5 as Laurie Evans (63 not out) eventually got them going.

Delray Rawlins (35), Michael Burgess (39) and Jofra Archer (22 not out off 6) gave valuable support.

Glamorgan started with a 50-run stand between Aneurin Donald and Craig Meschede before falling apart against some fine bowling.

Sussex move to within a point of Glamorgan in fourth place, with a game in hand.