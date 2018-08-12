T20 Blast: Lancashire, Somerset and Gloucestershire reach quarter-finals

Somerset's Max Waller has taken 12 wickets in the T20 Blast this season

Lancashire Lightning, Gloucestershire and Somerset all won to book their places in the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

South Group leaders Somerset beat Glamorgan by 29 runs for a seventh straight victory in the competition.

Gloucestershire saw off Surrey by five runs in Bristol while Lightning thrashed already-qualified Durham Jets by 65 runs in the North Group.

There were also wins for Notts Outlaws and Kent, with rain preventing a result between Hampshire and Essex.

The quarter-finals will take place between 23 and 26 August, with five of the eight places now decided after Worcestershire and Durham qualified on Friday.

Anderson and Waller keep Somerset on roll

Corey Anderson struck 72 off just 30 balls and leg-spinner Max Waller took 4-25 from his four overs to leave Somerset within a point of securing a home tie in the last eight.

They posted 210-8 at Taunton, with New Zealander Anderson making it back-to-back fifties to put Glamorgan on the back foot.

The Welsh county were themselves on a five-game T20 winning run but struggled to 94-6, eventually reaching 181-9.

However, Glamorgan remain in contention to take one of the two remaining qualification spots in the South Group.

One team hoping to chase them down are Surrey, who fell to a narrow defeat to Gloucestershire at Bristol despite three wickets for Morne Morkel and 59 from Ben Foakes.

The hosts, still on course for a home quarter-final, made 174-6 from their 20 overs, with Kieran Noema-Barnett's 57 not out equalling his career-best score in the format.

Surrey needed 12 from nine balls when wicketkeeper Foakes was bowled but Ryan Higgins restricted them to six runs from the final over to leave them three points adrift of fourth place - as are Sussex, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

Davies breaks Lancashire record

Alex Davies made his sixth T20 Blast half-century this season - breaking a record held by team-mates Jos Buttler and Steven Croft - as Lancashire Lightning subjected Durham Jets to one of their heaviest defeats in the format to keep the North Group race for a home quarter-final wide open.

Opener Davies, 23, only hit his first T20 fifty earlier this year and laid the foundations with 64 to help Lancashire to a par score of 143-6 on a humid and damp Chester-le-Street pitch.

Australian Nathan Rimmington took 4-28 for Durham but the hosts slumped to 4-4 in the fourth over and laboured to 78 all out - their lowest T20 score.

Lightning's Matt Parkinson, James Faulkner, Toby Lester and Zahir Khan all flourished with the ball, with victory meaning they and Worcestershire are just a point behind the table-topping Jets with one group game remaining.

Notts and Kent still in contention

Elsewhere, Riki Wessels hit a 17-ball half-century - including nine sixes - as holders Notts Outlaws chased down Worcestershire Rapids' target of 192 with 11 balls to spare, keeping them fourth in the North Group - two points above Yorkshire who have a game in hand.

Third-placed South Group side Kent Spitfires closed in on a place in the knockout stages with a three-wicket triumph over bottom team Middlesex, whose 189-7 was surpassed with three balls remaining thanks to Daniel Bell-Drummond (62) and Alex Blake (57).

And Essex Eagles reached 72-4 from 7.5 overs against fellow strugglers Hampshire when rain halted play in Southampton, with the umpires deciding no further play would be possible at 16:50 BST. Both sides were already eliminated from quarter-final contention.