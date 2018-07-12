England v India: Kuldeep, Rohit & Kohli lead tourists to victory at Trent Bridge

Media playback is not supported on this device Record-breaking Kuldeep bamboozles England

First one-day international, Trent Bridge England 268 (49.5 overs): Buttler 53, Stokes 50, Kuldeep 6-25 India 269-2 (40.1 overs): Rohit 137*, Kohli 75 India won by eight wickets; go 1-0 up in series Scorecard

Kuldeep Yadav claimed the best figures by a spinner in a one-day international in England to set India on the way to a massive win in the series opener at Trent Bridge.

His 6-25, also the best figures by a left-arm spinner in any ODI, shot England out for 268.

That target was made to look meagre by Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 137 and 75 from India captain Virat Kohli.

They shared 167 as the visitors eased over the line with eight wickets and almost 10 overs to spare.

India, who have already won the Twenty20 series 2-1, can take victory in the three-match series at Lord's on Saturday.

England humbled by impressive India

In beating Australia 5-0 earlier in the summer, England looked to be justifying their spot at the top of the world rankings.

India, ranked second, are a step up in class and a more accurate portrayal of what Eoin Morgan's men will have to overcome in order to win the World Cup on home soil next summer.

In warm, dry conditions the tourists look a more complete side and it is those conditions that are looking increasingly likely to be a huge factor in the five-Test series that follows.

In losing 4-0 in India in 2016, England struggled to play India's spinners and could not find the slow bowlers to trouble the Indian batsmen.

At Trent Bridge that pattern was repeated, this time on a ground where England blasted Australia for 481 only last month.

That delighted a crowd packed with India fans, but could prove to be a worry for England over the rest of the summer.

Kuldeep spins England a web

Kuldeep is only the third visiting spin bowler to take five wickets in an ODI in England - Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Suraj Randiv are the others

England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 73 before Kuldeep arrived to turn the game on its head.

The 23-year-old not only turned the ball sharply both ways, with the majority of England's batsmen unable to pick him, but also showed metronomic control of length.

His first three wickets came in 11 deliveries: Roy recklessly reverse-swept into the hands of point, Joe Root went back to one that skidded and was lbw while Bairstow was also leg before, not reading a googly and trying to work across the line.

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes rebuilt the England innings with a stand of 93, only for Kuldeep to return when they would have been looking to accelerate.

Buttler was caught down the leg side, a reverse-sweeping Stokes was brilliantly held at point by Siddarth Kaul and David Willey holed out.

India are yet to name their squad for the Test series. It would be a relief for England if the talented and mysterious Kuldeep is not in it.

India make mockery of Stokes struggles

Ben Stokes' half-century was the second slowest fifty in one-day cricket since the 2015 World Cup. The only player with a slower 50 is MS Dhoni, who made a half-century from 108 balls against West Indies

Though Stokes helped Buttler steady England, his innings was a curious one.

Whilst the in-form Buttler was typically positive for his 53, Stokes' 103-ball 50 was torturous, comprising 60 dot balls, no timing and a lack of intent.

Rohit and Kohli made a mockery of his struggles, producing some dazzling strokeplay in the evening sunshine.

Coming together after Shikhar Dhawan fell for 40 from only 27 balls, they toyed with a helpless England attack on a flat surface.

Rohit showed his intent by launching Mark Wood over long-off for six, going on to mix fierce sweeps and cuts with deft touches to third man and lofted drives.

He was dropped by a diving Roy at point off Plunkett on 92, then brought up 18th ODI century by lofting Adil Rashid straight for the third of his four sixes.

The energetic Kohli caressed his trademark cover drives, the biggest surprise of the day coming when he overbalanced to be stumped off Rashid.

By that point, the match had ceased to be a contest.

'He is very, very special' - cricket world lauds Kuldeep

Ex-England spinner Graeme Swann on Test Match Special: "Kuldeep has bowled himself into the Test squad. They'd be crackers not to put him in because the England batsman blatantly can't pick him. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes can't pick him - Jos Buttler, who was strangled down the leg side off him, is the only one who can pick him."

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor: "Having seen a recent world record at Trent Bridge and played there many times, the white ball format can be daunting for bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav's figures against that England batting line-up are unheard of. Great effort that!

Ex-India bowler Yusuf Pathan: "He is the X-factor in the Indian team. Well bowled Kuldeep. This bowler is special very, very special."

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan: "6-25 - Kuldeep is going to be a superstar in all formats."

Analysis

by former England batsman James Taylor on Test Match Special

India have thoroughly outplayed England. This pitch has spun from the word go and Kuldeep Yadav was a nightmare for England.

India were brilliant in the field too and it was a clinical display from Rohit Sharma. It's looking ominous for this series for England.

'The pitch suited him' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We were out of the traps slowly. I thought we played well up until the spinners came on. Kuldeep Yadav had a pretty special day. He's a thoroughly deserved man of the match. The two grounds he's bowled well at seem to take a bit more turn and that seems to suit him a bit more.

"He managed to extract more turn today than any other spinner in the game and full credit to him. I think the pitch will be different at Lord's and probably not take as much turn. "

India bowler Kuldeep Yadav, when asked about the possibility of being called up for the five-Test series later this summer: "We have two good quality spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin so let's see. I am hoping for a Test call and we'll see what happens."