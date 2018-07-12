Glamorgan Cricket: Replacing Shaun Marsh is 'challenging' - Colin Ingram

Shaun Marsh has played 32 Tests for Australia

Glamorgan one-day captain Colin Ingram says it will be challenging to replace injured Australian batsman Shaun Marsh for the T20 Blast.

Marsh injured his shoulder in the defeat against Sussex and has been ruled out of the rest of the 2018 season.

Glamorgan have 12 games remaining in the T20 tournament.

"This time of the year is challenging but we have jumped onto it straightaway," said Ingram.

Marsh was opening the batting with fellow Australian batsman Usman Khawaja with counties allowed to have two overseas players for the T20 Blast.

A new tournament in Canada and the upcoming Caribbean Premier League has attracted a lot of overseas players already with India also playing in England.

Ingram remains hopeful Glamorgan will be able to attract another foreign import.

"There is a large part of the tournament left and we have put out a few feelers to look at what is available," said Ingram.

"Hopefully in the next couple of days we can find a suitable replacement. There are a couple more breaks at the start of the tournament and as we head back into the back end of July and early August, it gets busy.

"If we could find someone who fits into our team, that would be great."

Donald could open the batting

In 2016 Donald equalled the fastest ever double-century in first-class cricket, off 123 balls

There will be no replacement for Friday's T20 trip to Chelmsford to face Essex with Glamorgan considering promoting Aneurin Donald to open and bringing in Kiran Carlson into the middle order.

"When you lose a player of Shaun's calibre, it is a massive loss," said Ingram.

"He fitted in well and showed signs of the terrific player he is, but it provides an opportunity for someone to come in and stake a claim.

"Aneurin did nicely for us opening at the back end of last season and could step into that role.

"Kiran would have been frustrated sitting on the sides, so it would be great to get him in."

Glamorgan have also lost South African born Marchant de Lange with a hamstring injury for the rest of the tournament.

"Marchant showed his death bowling towards the back end of last season which can make a big difference with his pace," said Ingram.

"The bowlers have been doing it over the last three years for us so the experience is there.

"I still have high hopes we have the makings of a well-balanced side going into the rest of the tournament."