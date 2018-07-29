T20 Blast: Rain sees two abandonments on Sunday

The game between Sussex and Hampshire at Hove was called off at around 15:40 BST

Sunday's T20 Blast action has been hindered by wet weather, with three of the four scheduled fixtures being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Both Sussex Sharks' match at home to Hampshire and Kent Spitfires' trip to Glamorgan were called off.

Lancashire Lightning's visit to Worcestershire followed suit soon after, following an inspection of the playing surface at New Road.

But Somerset v Middlesex (16:00 BST) began on time as scheduled.