T20 Blast: Adil Rashid takes 1-19 in Yorkshire win over Birmingham Bears

Yorkshire and England leg-spinner Adil Rashid is ninth in the ICC rankings for T20 bowlers

Adil Rashid took 1-19 to help Yorkshire win a rain-affected T20 Blast match with Birmingham Bears.

Rashid was controversially chosen for England's first Test against India, having signed a white-ball only contract with Yorkshire for 2018.

Yorkshire made 226-8 at Headingley and the Bears fell 31 runs short of their revised target of 208 from 18 overs.

Elsewhere, Martin Guptill struck a 35-ball century in Worcestershire's victory over Northants at Wantage Road.

The New Zealand opener's hundred was the second-fastest in England's domestic T20 competition and equalled the fourth-fastest in T20 history.

Chasing 188 for victory, Worcestershire were an astonishing 162-0 after 10 overs and eased to a nine-wicket win with 41 balls to spare.

Kent v Sussex was ended early by rain, but there were also wins for Derbyshire, Notts Outlaws, Gloucestershire and Surrey, who prevailed in a 10-overs-per-side match at The Oval.

Rashid helps Yorkshire to victory

England's decision to select leg-spinner Rashid has drawn criticism from some pundits, including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, while even Rashid's own county expressed "surprise" at the call-up.

In an interview with BBC Sport on Thursday, Rashid said Yorkshire's reaction was "not something he expected or wanted" and he questioned his own future at Headingley.

He is likely to add to his 10 Test appearances in the match at Edgbaston starting on 1 August, and he will miss a large chunk of Yorkshire's T20 Blast campaign should he remain part of the England squad for the remainder of the summer.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 73 off 30 balls, backed up by 49 from Kane Williamson and 40 from Adam Lyth, gave Yorkshire a sizeable total to defend.

Rashid's variations caused difficulty for the Bears' batsmen and he trapped Sam Hain lbw in his first over, while there was polite applause from the Headingley crowd as the 30-year-old delivered a series of dot balls after that initial breakthrough.

Although he was deposited over mid-wicket for six by Adam Hose, Rashid emerged with creditable figures from his three overs.

Strangest stoppage of the summer?

Sprinkler stops play? Play was momentarily halted at The Oval

The UK's summer heatwave was ended in spectacular fashion in some areas, with thunder and lightning causing an early finish at Canterbury.

Rain forced a delayed start at The Oval, but it was water from a rogue sprinkler that caused a momentary stoppage in the match between Surrey and Somerset.

When play resumed, Surrey openers Jason Roy (28) and Aaron Finch (43 not out) made light work of their victory target of 100, knocking off the runs in 6.4 overs.