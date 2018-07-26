T20 Blast: Middlesex beat Hampshire by 22 runs at Lord's

Media playback is not supported on this device Middlesex bowlers hit back to beat Hampshire

T20 Blast, South Group, Lord's Middlesex 165-8 (20 overs): Stirling 60 Hampshire 143 (18.5 overs): Munro 58; Agar 3-17, Finn 3-21 Middlesex won by 22 runs Scorecard

Middlesex recorded their second win in the T20 Blast as a great fightback with the ball helped them beat Hampshire by 22 runs.

The hosts posted 165-8, with Paul Stirling hitting 60 from 44 balls and Dwayne Bravo adding 20 off 11.

Hampshire were well set in the chase but Sam Northeast fell for 27 and Colin Munro 58 in quick succession as they slipped from 89-1 to 143 all out.

Australia spinner Ashton Agar took 3-17 and Steven Finn 3-21.

Middlesex's total looked a little short as Max Holden, John Simpson and Dwayne Bravo were all run out in Hampshire's slick fielding display.

Despite losing James Vince - caught and bowled to Finn - in the first over of their reply, Hampshire were cruising until left-arm spinner Ashton Agar turned the game.

Northeast was stumped and two overs later Munro and Rilee Russouw departed in consecutive balls as Agar recorded his best T20 figures.

Tom Helm dismissed Lewis McManus for a duck and former England seamer Finn struck twice in two balls.

Middlesex move up to seventh in the South Group, while Hampshire replace them at the bottom.