T20 Blast: Essex and Hampshire in thrilling tie

Nail-biting finish as Essex tie with Hampshire

Ravi Bopara was run out on the final ball chasing a second run as Essex tied a thrilling T20 Blast South Group match with fellow strugglers Hampshire.

Bopara (39) looked set to guide Essex to victory with just seven needed off five balls, but was run out by a fine piece of fielding by Colin Munro.

Sam Northeast's fine unbeaten 73 had seen Hampshire recover to post 170-5.

Dan Lawrence (49) top-scored for Essex, who like Hampshire still only have one win in this season's competition.

Essex have played six matches and are seventh, a point above Hampshire, who have played five games.

But both sides are still in contention to reach the quarter-finals in a very tight group that sees all nine teams separated by just five points.