BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Gloucestershire edge out Kent in thrilling final over
Gloucestershire beat Kent in thrilling final over
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire hold off the Kent Spitfires in a thrilling final over to win by five runs in their T20 Blast South Group match at Bristol.
MATCH REPORT: Gloucestershire's narrowly beat Kent
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired